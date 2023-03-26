Why Was Rahul Gandhi Disqualified, What Happens If By-Polls are Held in Wayanad?

This is part one of a two-part analysis of the legal landscape surrounding Rahul Gandhi's disqualification. This piece delves into the questions of why Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified, what happens if by-polls are conducted in his former constituency and what he could do next. Meanwhile, the next part answers why his conviction under the criminal defamation law may be concerning.

“If you are a public figure, you have to get used to criticism,” a Supreme Court bench told (then) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in 2016. The court's rebuke came while hearing a defamation case filed by her against DMDK leader Vijayakanth.

A month prior to this remark that year, the court had also told the CM: "It (a defamation case) amounts to curbing of free speech. There has to be tolerance for criticism. The defamation law cannot be used as a political counter weapon.”

Cut to 2023, and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been disqualified from the Lok Sabha, after being convicted in a criminal defamation case filed by BJP’s Purnesh Modi in a Surat court.