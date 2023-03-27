ADVERTISEMENT

Clip of Buildings Collapsing in Turkey Shared as Recent Video From Pakistan

The video dates back to February and shows buildings collapsing in Turkey due to earthquakes.

A video showing several buildings collapsing is going viral on the internet with users claiming that it shows recent visuals from Pakistan.

What happened in Pakistan?: A 6.5 magnitude earthquake, which had its epicentre in Afghanistan, hit Pakistan on 21 March.

  • The quake reportedly resulted in the death of at least 10 people and around 62 were injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

What is the truth?: The video could be traced back to February and was available on the official YouTube channel of Associated Press (AP).

  • It showed buildings collapsing in different parts of Turkey after the country was rattled by a series of powerful earthquakes, the first of which happened on 6 February.

  • According to reports, more than 50,000 people lost their lives in Turkey and Syria due to the earthquakes.

How did we find out?: We noticed that the text at the beginning of the video said, "Buildings Collapse after Turkey earthquake." It also contained watermark that said "AP".

The text in the video said that it is from Turkey earthquake.

(Source: Viral video/Screenshot/Altered )

With this information, we performed a keyword search and came across the original video uploaded on the official channel of Associated Press.

  • The video was uploaded on 6 February.

  • Its description said, "Buildings continued to collapse on Monday as rescuers searched for survivors after a 7.8 magnitude earthquake near the border between Turkey and Syria."

Conclusion: A video which shows buildings collapsing in different parts in Turkey is being falsely shared as visuals from the recent earthquake in Pakistan.

