Clip of Buildings Collapsing in Turkey Shared as Recent Video From Pakistan

(More archives to similar claims can be found here and here.)

What happened in Pakistan?: A 6.5 magnitude earthquake, which had its epicentre in Afghanistan, hit Pakistan on 21 March.

The quake reportedly resulted in the death of at least 10 people and around 62 were injured in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

What is the truth?: The video could be traced back to February and was available on the official YouTube channel of Associated Press (AP).