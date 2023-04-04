Old Clip of Police Action Falsely Linked With Ram Navami Violence in Vadodara

A set of videos showing several uniformed police personnel entering houses, forcefully pulling out young men, thrashing and apprehending them are going viral on social media.

What's the claim?: The claim along with these videos states that Gujarat's Vadodara police took this action against the Muslim men who allegedly threw stones at the Ram Navami rally.

Another claim also states that it shows Maharashtra police arresting people who were involved in riots at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar against the Ram Navami celebration.