Old Clip of Police Action Falsely Linked With Ram Navami Violence in Vadodara

Fact-check: Old videos from Hyderabad are being falsely linked with Ram Navami clashes.
A set of videos showing several uniformed police personnel entering houses, forcefully pulling out young men, thrashing and apprehending them are going viral on social media.
What's the claim?: The claim along with these videos states that Gujarat's Vadodara police took this action against the Muslim men who allegedly threw stones at the Ram Navami rally.
Another claim also states that it shows Maharashtra police arresting people who were involved in riots at Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar against the Ram Navami celebration.
Where are these videos from?: These visuals date back to August 2022 and are from Hyderabad.
The Hyderabad police had detained several young men from their homes for protesting against the suspended Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, T Raja Singh after the latter made derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad.
How did we find out?: We divided the video into multiple keyframes using InVID WeVerify and ran a reverse image search on some of them.
This led us to a YouTube video uploaded by digital news portal, The News Minute, on 25 August 2022.
The video carried the viral clip at 0:01, 1:46 and 2:47 timestamps.
The description of the video stated that on 24 August 2022, Hyderabad police barged into several homes in the Old City and forcefully detained young men following the event of stone-pelting that happened against the police in some of the areas.
We also checked the viral video carefully and found a board that read 'Shaffaf'.
On conducting a relevant keyword search on Google maps, we came across found out the location to be Shah Ali Banda in Old City of Hyderabad.
We found similarities on comparing the viral video with the street view.
These videos are from Hyderabad.
These videos date back to August 2022.
More about the Hyderabad controversy: The Quint had also reported that massive protests broke out on 23 August 2022 against Singh for his statements against the Prophet following which the police detained several young men.
The report mentioned that the parents of the detained men claimed that they were innocent and did not engage in the protests.
It added that Singh was arrested on 22 August 2022 but released on bail. However, he was again arrested on 25 August 2022 by the Telangana police.
Over 90 people were later released by the police after All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi's intervention.
Clashes on Ram Navami: Several parts of India reported clashes on Ram Navami including Maharashtra, West Bengal, Delhi, Gujarat, Telangana, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
A stone-pelting incident was reported from Gujarat's Vadodara on the occasion of Ram Navami.
In Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, formerly Aurangabad, a riot occurred on 30 March following clashes between two groups after they allegedly made objectionable slogans in a Ram Navami rally.
Conclusion: Clearly, old videos from Hyderabad are being falsely linked with Ram Navami violence.
These videos also went viral in October 2022 with a false claim of being from Uttar Pradesh, you can read our fact-check here.
