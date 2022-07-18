Fact-Check: No, Rishi Sunak Has Not Been Named UK’s New Prime Minister

Several social media users are congratulating Britain's Conservative MP Rishi Sunak for being named the new prime minister of the country, after incumbent PM Boris Johnson announced his resignation on 7 July 2022.

The viral claim congratulates Indian-origin Sunak, who is leading the race to become Britain's next prime minister.

However, the viral claim is incorrect. Though Sunak is the top contender for the post, and has won first two rounds of voting within the Conservative Party, the former chancellor has not been named the new prime minister. The results of several rounds on voting to elect a new PM from within the party are scheduled to be announced on 5 September 2022.