UK Finance Minister Rishi Sunak Quits, Cites PM Boris' Leadership
Health Secretary Sajid Javid also resigned from his post.
Finance Minister of United Kingdom (UK), Rishi Sunak, and Health Secretary Sajid Javid resigned from their posts on Tuesday, 5 July, citing Boris Johnson's leadership.
In a tweet, Sunak said that the public rightly expect government to be conducted "properly, competently, and seriously." He also added that this may be his last ministerial job, and that he "believed these standards are worth fighting for."
In the resignation letter to Johnson, health secretary Javid said that it was clear to him that "this situation will not change under your leadership -- and you have therefore lost my confidence too".
In June this year, Johnson successfully survived a trust by winning the backing of 211 out of 359 Conservative lawmakers.
In 2019, a year before the pandemic Johnson steered the party to its biggest general election mandate in more than three decades.
