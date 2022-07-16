India Today, Times Now, News18 Share 2021 Clip From AP as From Telangana

Fact-check : The claim states that the video is from Telangana.
(Photo: The Quint)
A video, showing a helicopter rescuing people from a JCB tractor stuck in middle of a flooded area, is being shared by Times Now, India Today and CNN-News18 as a recent visual of a rescue operation in Telangana's Mancherial district.
However, the video dates back to November 2021 when a Mi-17 chopper of the Indian Air Force (IAF) rescued ten people stuck in the flood water in Andhra Pradesh.
CLAIM
The video was shared as a recent one from Telangana by several media channels such as Times Now, Mirror Now, CNN-News18, India Today, The Economic Times, Telangana Today, News9 and Siasat.
(Note: Swipe to check screenshots)
Several media outlets shared the old video as recent.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On conducting a reverse image search on Google by dividing the video into multiple keyframes, we came across a YouTube video from 20 November 2021.
We compared the two videos and found similarities.
The video was uploaded on YouTube in 2021.
The search also led us to a report by a television channel NDTV from 20 November 2021.
Taking a cue, we looked for reports about the incident and found an article by an Odia news channel, Kalinga TV from 19 November 2021.
The article mentioned that IAF Mi-17 helicopter evacuated ten people stuck in Ananthapur district of Andhra Pradesh.
It also carried tweets of IAF which had visuals from the rescue operation.
The video uploaded by IAF is shot from the opposite side from where the viral video shared currently has been shot.
We compared the video shared by Times Now with the IAF video.
Telangana recently witnessed a heavy rainfall and the state was also under a red alert but this visual is not from Telangana.
Clearly, an old video from Andhra Pradesh has been shared as a recent video from Telangana.
(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on , or e-mail it to us at and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories .)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)