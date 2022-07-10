Punjab to London Via Africa: All You Need To Know About Rishi Sunak's Family

"Family is everything to me," said Rishi Sunak, the former Cabinet minister in the Boris Johnson government in a video uploaded on Twitter on Friday, 8 July, while announcing his bid to lead the Conservative party and become the next prime minister of the United Kingdom.

In the 2.30-minute-long video, Sunak spoke at length about his family.

Sunak's bid to become the prime minister comes days after Boris Johnson announced that he was stepping down as the Conservative party leader. A spate of resignations, including that of Health Secretary Sajid Javid and Sunak's, along with 40 others, led to the ouster of Johnson.

Now, Rishi Sunak is one of the top contenders to replace Boris Johnson at 10 Downing Street. In February 2020, the Indian-origin leader was appointed Chancellor of the Exchequer, a position he held until July 2022 till his resignation.

Here's a look at his multi-cultural background and family history.