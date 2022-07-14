Rishi Sunak Wins Second Round of Voting To Succeed Boris Johnson as UK PM

In the first ballot of Conservative MPs, Sunak got 88 votes, while Penny Mordaunt came second place with 67 votes. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was in the third position with 50 votes.

Earlier today, Sunak refuted claims that he was too rich to run the country during an economic downturn. He argued that he had the experience to take on tough challenges.

In his conversation with BBC Radio he said, "When the pandemic hit, I understood full well the impact it could have on millions of people up and down the country."