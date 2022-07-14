Rishi Sunak Wins Second Round of Voting To Succeed Boris Johnson as UK PM
In the first ballot of Conservative MPs, Sunak got 88 votes.
Former British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak on Thursday, 14 July, won the second ballot in the Conservative leadership race with 101 votes in UK.
Junior Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt got 83 votes followed by Foreign Secretary Liz Truss with 64 votes. Kim Badenoch, who received 49 votes stood at the fourth place on Thursday, followed by Tom Tugendhat who garnered 32 votes.
Attorney General Suella Braverman was eliminated with 27 votes.
Sunak, whose resignation triggered the downfall of UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, on Wednesday, had taken an early lead in the race to succeed as leader of the ruling Conservative Party and Britain's prime minister by winning the first round of voting.
The First Ballot
In the first ballot of Conservative MPs, Sunak got 88 votes, while Penny Mordaunt came second place with 67 votes. Foreign Secretary Liz Truss was in the third position with 50 votes.
Earlier today, Sunak refuted claims that he was too rich to run the country during an economic downturn. He argued that he had the experience to take on tough challenges.
In his conversation with BBC Radio he said, "When the pandemic hit, I understood full well the impact it could have on millions of people up and down the country."
