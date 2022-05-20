Rishi Sunak, Akshata Murty Feature in UK Rich List With Combined £730 Mn Fortune

Sri and Gopichand Hinduja, behind the multinational conglomerate the Hinduja Group, returned to the top of the list after falling to third place last year, recording the largest fortune of £28.5 billion in The Sunday Times Rich List's history.

The Rich List report noted: "All may not be harmonious within the Hinduja dynasty, but their business empire has enjoyed a bumper year," referring to an alleged family feud.

Another set of Indian-born siblings, businessmen David and Simon Reuben and family sit in third place with an estimated fortune of £22.3 billion, following British inventor-entrepreneur Sir James Dyson and his family, ranked in second with an estimate of £23 billion.

Meanwhile, steel tycoon Lakshmi Mittal listed further down in sixth place, adding almost £2.3 billion to his fortune through ArcelorMittal steelworks, since 2021.

Anil Agarwal in 16th place with an estimated £9.2 billion, EuroGarage founders Mohsin and Zuber Issa in 39th place with an estimated £4.73 billion, Prakash Lohia at 41st place with almost £4.4 billion and Simon, Bobby and Robin Arora clocking in at 69th with £2.5 billion are a few of several Indian-origin members of the Sunday Times Rich List.