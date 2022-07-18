ConservativeHome Poll Shows Rishi Sunak Finishing Fourth in UK PM Race

According to the latest survey carried out by ConservativeHome, which according to its website, "is Britain's leading independent conservative news and analysis site," Rishi Sunak, with 19 percent, is bound to finish fourth in the race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party.

The results of the poll were published on 16 July, predicting that Kemi Badenoch will become the next Tory leader, and thereby, the next prime minister of Britain.