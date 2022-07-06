After Rishi Sunak & Sajid Javid, 2 More UK Mins Resign From Boris Cabinet

Soon after Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid exited the UK Cabinet, two more ministers announce their resignation.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/Altered by The Quint)
Soon after Finance Minister Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid exited the UK Cabinet, two more ministers announced their resignation from the British government on Wednesday, 6 July.
British Minister for Children and Families Will Quince resigned alongwith Laura Trott, a lawmaker belonging to Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party, who stepped down from her role as parliamentary private secretary to the department of transport.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)