Pak ISPR Births Khalistan Bogey, Indian Media Takes Bait: Report

A report by the DisinfoLab, a research organisation on fake news and propaganda, finds that the Khalistan connection to the ongoing farmers’ protest was conspired by Pakistani elements and was unquestioningly picked up by Indian social media users and certain mainstream media organisations.

The claim was also put forth in the Supreme Court on 12 January by Attorney General KK Venugopal, who claimed that “Khalistanis have infiltrated” the farmers’ protests. He also assured the bench that the government would be submitting an affidavit based on inputs from the Intelligence Bureau.

The protesting farmer unions have retorted that ‘this is nothing but an attempt to malign the protests,’ accusing the Centre of harassing those supporting the protest with the help of the National Investigative Agency.

But where did the Khalistani connection to the farmers protest come from?