Farmers With Swords Raising Pro-Khalistan Slogans? Video is Old!

The rally was organised by Dhian Singh Mand, acting Akal Takht Jathedar appointed at radical’s Sarbat Khalsa and other leaders of the Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar), Sikh Youth Federation (Bhindranwala) and Guru Granth Sahib Satkar Committee.

The Times of India also reported that Sikh radical groups had raised “provocative slogans in the presence of cops.”

The police had put Shiv Sena and Sikh leaders under house arrest to prevent a clash between the two communities, however, Sikh youths managed to reach the venue.

The Tribune and local news channel AOne Punjabi had also reported on the incident.

Evidently, an old video from 2016 has been revived to falsely claim that ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ slogans were raised during the ongoing farmers’ protest.