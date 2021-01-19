Centre Postpones 10th Round of Talks with Farmer Leaders to 20 Jan

The tenth round of talks between the Centre and farmers’ unions over the three contentious agriculture laws will be held at 2 pm on Wednesday, 20 January at Vigyan Bhavan.

The talks have been delayed by one day. Narendra Singh Tomar, the Union Agriculture Minister said the unions were asked to submit a draft of their demands to the Centre, which the government would consider with an ‘open mind’, reported ANI.

Minister of State for Agriculture Parshottam Rupala finds that the negotiation talks have been delayed because of different idealogies entering the discussion and wanting a ‘solution in their own way’.