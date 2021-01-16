Farmers’ Protest: Centre Using NIA to Target Stir, Allege Unions

The concerned FIR 40/2020 was filed on 15 December 2020 in Delhi against three accused – Gurpatwant Singh Pannu from the US, Paramjit Singh Pamma, who is based in the UK, and Hardeep Singh Nijjar from Canada. Pannu is the head of Sikhs for Justice.

The FIR says: "The central government has received information that Sikhs for Justice an 'Unlawful Association under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act and other Khalistani terrorist outfits including but not limited to Babbar Khalsa International, Khalistan Tiger Force and Khalistan Zindabad Force along with their frontal organisations have entered into a conspiracy to create an atmosphere of fear and lawlessness and to cause disaffection in people and to incite them towards rising in rebellion against the Government of India".

The FIR further alleges that "funds are being collected abroad" for furtherance of this 'conspiracy'.

"Large amounts of funds so collected are being sent through Non-Governmental Organisations to pro-Khalistani elements based in India, incite impressionable youth to undertake terrorist acts and to strike terror in the people of India," the FIR further alleges.