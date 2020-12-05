Watch: Diljit Dosanjh Joins Farmers' Protest at Singhu Border

Over the past few days, Diljit has posted several tweets in solidarity with the farmers who have been protesting the farm laws that have recently been passed by the Narendra Modi government. Many social media users have praised him for being bold enough to call out Kangana Ranaut for spreading false information.

Kangana had earlier posted a picture on Twitter claiming that it was of Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano whom she alleged was being bribed with Rs 100 a day to participate in the ongoing farmers' protest. However, the woman in the photograph was actually 73-year-old Mohinder Kaur, a resident of Bathinda’s Bahadurgarh Jandian village. The tweet has since been deleted.

Diljit hit back in a series of tweets admonishing Kangana for defaming the two elderly women and using them to divert the conversation from the ongoing protests and further her own political agenda.