Old Pic of Pro-Khalistan Placard Falsely Linked to Farmers Protest

An old image from 2013 of a Sikh man holding up a placard saying ‘We Want Khalistan’ has been falsely revived as a recent one amid the ongoing farmers’ protest.

The picture was taken by news agency AFP’s photographer, Narinder Nanu, in June 2013, when activists from various radical Sikh organisations had gathered at the Golden Temple in Amritsar to mark the anniversary of Operation Bluestar.