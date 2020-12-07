Old Pic From Pro-Khalistan Rally in UK Viral Amid Farmers Protest

A reverse image search of this image led us to a blog, run by the pro-Khalistan group, which stated that the the image was taken on 15 August 2013, when Sikhs, Kashmiris and other minority groups had gathered outside the Indian High Commission in Central London to “protest against Indian Oppression and Occupation.”

The Quint has not independently verified the veracity of this event as claimed on the blog. We also found a video of a similar rally in August 2015, where anti-India slogans were raised, on their YouTube channel.

Going through the archives of the blog, we also found an image of Manmohan Singh Khalsa, the group’s founder and the man in the viral image.