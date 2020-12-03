Diljit Dosanjh Takes on Kangana Ranaut Over Farmer Protests

Actor Diljit Dosanjh has retaliated against Kangana Ranaut's now deleted tweet that claimed she had seen Shaheen Bagh activist Bilkis Bano, aka Bilkis Dadi, at a farmers' protest.

Ranaut had posted a picture on Twitter claiming that it was Bano who was being bribed with Rs 100 a day to protest. However, the woman in the photograph was actually 73-year-old Mohinder Kaur, a resident of Bathinda’s Bahadurgarh Jandian village.

Diljit posted a clip of a BBC interview with Mohinder and tweeted in Punjabi: "Here's your proof @KanganaTeam. Nobody should be so blind as to go around saying anything they like."