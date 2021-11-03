Discrediting Farmers, Old Images: Misinformation That Dominated the Protest

Almost a year ago, on 25 November 2020, farmers' union – mainly from Punjab and Haryana – marched towards the national capital demanding repeal of the three farm laws as a part of their 'Delhi Chalo' movement.

Thousands of farmers from parts of the country supported this call and stood up against the farm laws which they say hurt their interests and leave them at the mercy of big corporates.

What started here has been a long, ongoing fight which has been marred by misinformation, false narratives, and propaganda.