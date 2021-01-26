No, Khalistan Flag Wasn’t Hoisted Atop Red Fort Amid Protest 

Several protesting farmers on Tuesday, 26 January entered the Red Fort in Delhi and waved flags from the ramparts of the fort, as clashes between farmers and the police erupted in several parts of the national capital amid the ‘Kisan Gantantra Parade’.

Soon after, several social media users claimed that the flags that were waved at the Red Fort are “Khalistani” ones. A few users also went ahead and claimed that the national flag was supplanted. (You can read our report on that here.)

However, visuals elements and The Quint’s reporters on the ground confirmed that the flags that were raised were not Khalistan flags. One was the Sikh religious flag Nishan sahib, and the other was a farmers’ flag.