Congress Leaders Share Unrelated Pic of an Injured Man as Farmer in Karnal

Following the recent lathi-charge against protesting farmers in Haryana’s Karnal, a photograph of a person’s partially shaved head with stitches going across it, went viral on social media.

The photograph of the injury was shared claiming to show the head of one of the farmers at the site of the protest.

However, we found that the photograph was from an incident in Gurugram, Haryana where a few ‘gau-rakshaks’ or 'cow vigilantes' were attacked after they tried to intercept a vehicle under suspicion of cow smuggling. Four people, from the Manesar branch of the Hindutva outfit Bajrang Dal, and one cow, were injured during the conflict.