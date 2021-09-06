Clipped Video of Tikait Shared to Claim He Only Raised 'Allahu-Akbar' Chants

A clipped video of farmer leader Rakesh Tikait chanting "Allahu-Akbar" [God is (the) greatest] at the Kisan Mahapanchayat in Uttar Pradesh's, Muzaffarnagar has been shared by several social media users with a misleading context.

The 19-second clip is being shared to raise questions on the 'intent' of the farmers' with several saying 'what is the need for a communal slogans at the protest.'

However, we went through the entire speech and found that Tikait raised slogans of "Allahu-Akbar" and "Har-Har Mahadev" while calling for communal harmony in the area.

Tikait said that both the slogans used to be raised earlier during the time of his father, Mahendra Singh Tikait, and will continue to do so.