In Photos: Nationwide Protests, Roads Blocked Amid Farmers' Bharat Bandh

Farmers groups in India called for a "Bharat Bandh" on Monday, 27 September, to protest against the Centre's three contentious farm laws. The bandh that began at 6 am on Monday will go on till 4 pm.

On Monday, which marked a year since the three laws were passed, farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, took to streets and major highways in the country, including National Highway 1, which links Delhi to parts of Haryana and Punjab, to protest against the three laws.

They are demanding that the Union government scrap the farm laws.

The Delhi-Amritsar national highway remained blocked at Shahabad in Kurukshetra, Haryana while traffic movement from Uttar Pradesh towards Ghazipur was closed.