Old Image of Farmers Protest Revived Amid ‘Dilli Chalo’ March

An image which shows police resorting to the use of water canons on a group of protesters is being shared by multiple leaders and social media users in the context of the ongoing farmers protest.

However, this picture is from a ‘Kisan Kranti Padyatra’ in 2018 where the police resorted to the use of water canons on protesting farmers at the UP-Delhi border. Although this picture is old, but the police, at the Delhi border, did deploy water cannons and tear gas to stop a group of hundreds of farmers from Punjab and Haryana marching towards the capital.