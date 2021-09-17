Alcohol Being Served at Farmers' Protest? No, This Video is From Ludhiana

A video of alcohol being distributed at a gathering in a village in Ludhiana was falsely linked to farmers' protest.
A video showing a massive gathering and alcohol being distributed at an event is being linked to the ongoing farmers' protest.
The video is being massively shared online to claim that the reason behind large number of people attending these gatherings is not their concerns regarding the farm laws but 'alcohol'.
However, we found that the claim is false and the viral video is from Kaunke Kalan village in Jagraon tehsil in Punjab's Ludhiana district. The visuals show a tradition of liquor being distributed each year at the mela (fair) held at Baba Rodu Shah dargah.
CLAIM
Twitter user 'Renee Lynn' shared the video and wrote that it shows "drunk" people at farmers' protest and that the said protest is being "exposed".
The video is being shared by many social media users.
The Quint received multiple queries about the video on its WhatsApp tipline.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
We came across a tweet shared by independent journalist Sandeep Singh, who shared the video and clarified that the visuals are from Kaunke Kalan village in Ludhiana, Punjab.
Screenshot of the tweet by Sandeep Singh.
Speaking to The Quint's WebQoof team, Singh said that the video is from Baba Rodu Shah's Dargah located in the village.
We then searched with relevant keywords in Punjabi and and came across a video uploaded by a page called 'Daily News Punjab' on Facebook on 7 September that showed similar visuals from the event.
'Daily News Punjab' had uploaded visuals of the event on 7 September.
Ranjit Singh Rana, managing director of 'Daily News Punjab,' after viewing the viral visuals, told us that they are from the same event held in Kaunke Kalan village and that they are being falsely linked to the farmers' protest.
He reiterated that distribution of alcohol is an old tradition and is followed every year.
LIVE VISUALS FROM LUDHIANA & VIRAL VIDEO — IT'S A MATCH!
Further, we came across a LIVE posted on Facebook on 6 September with the caption: "Baba rodu ji mele.(sic)"
While the caption didn't identify the location, we could match these live with the ones shared by 'Daily News Punjab' to establish that it's from Kaunke Kalan village.
Left: Live visuals. Right: Daily News Punjab video.
Next, we matched the visuals in the viral video with that of the live feed and the one uploaded by 'Daily News Punjab.'
Visuals have been marked to show the similarities between the three.
Visuals have been marked to show the similarities between the three.
POLICE & LOCAL REPORTER CALL OUT VIRAL CLAIM
Harpreet Singh, Station House Officer (SHO), Kaunke Kalan, too, corroborated the details that we had found and said:
We also contacted Jasbir Brar, a local reporter, who reiterated the same.
Evidently, a video of alcohol being distributed at a gathering in a village in Ludhiana was falsely linked to farmers' protest.
