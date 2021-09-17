Alcohol Being Served at Farmers' Protest? No, This Video is From Ludhiana

A video showing a massive gathering and alcohol being distributed at an event is being linked to the ongoing farmers' protest.

The video is being massively shared online to claim that the reason behind large number of people attending these gatherings is not their concerns regarding the farm laws but 'alcohol'.

However, we found that the claim is false and the viral video is from Kaunke Kalan village in Jagraon tehsil in Punjab's Ludhiana district. The visuals show a tradition of liquor being distributed each year at the mela (fair) held at Baba Rodu Shah dargah.