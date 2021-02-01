Kejriwal Supports Farm Laws? No, Sambit Patra Shared Edited Clip

In the interview Kejriwal takes a strong stance against the laws as evidenced from the beginning. At the time stamp 5:39, Kejrwial says, ‘these three Bills will snatch agriculture from these farmers and hand it over to a few capitalists.”

At around 5:55, Zee’s Jagdeep Sandhu questions Kejriwal about the Centre’s claims that the income of the farmers will be doubled.

To this, Kejriwal retorts, “How? BJP has fielded all its big leaders. Its senior ministers and chief ministers came forward to convince people that the bills will benefit the farmers. I have heard all of their speeches.”

Alluding to these speeches, Kejriwal says at around 6:22, “What do they say in these speeches? They say with these bills you won’t lose your land. This is not a benefit, the land was theirs anyway. Your MSP will not taken away. That’s not a benefit, this was always the case. Your mandi will not be taken away. This was also already there in the first place.”