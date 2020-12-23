BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri’s Speech on Farmers Viral With False Claim

On hearing Bidhuri’s speech carefully it is clear that he used the word ‘thaluwe’ which means ‘unemployed’ in Hindi.

Fact-Check: On hearing Bidhuri’s speech carefully it is clear that he used the word ‘thaluwe’ which means ‘unemployed’ in Hindi.
A 44-second clip of Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Member of Parliament from South Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri has gone viral with a false claim that he used unparliamentary language while referring to the protesting farmers.

However, on hearing his speech carefully, it is clear that he used the word ‘thaluwe’ which means ‘unemployed’ in Hindi, and not a cuss word.

CLAIM

Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) official Twitter handle shared the viral video with a claim that the BJP government had used a cuss word for the farmers.

You can view an archived version <a href="https://perma.cc/HVY5-YT7E">here</a>.
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

Another AAP supporter Amit Mishra and Samajwadi Party’s Rajeev Rai shared the video with a claim that the BJP government had used a cuss word for the farmers.

You can view an archived version <a href="https://perma.cc/AK76-4STA">here</a>.
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)
You can view an archived version <a href="https://archive.is/jAvts">here</a>.
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)
You can view an archived version <a href="https://archive.is/hUEAM">here</a>.
(Source: Twitter/Screenshot)

Several users on Facebook also shared the clip with the same claim.

You can view an archived version <a href="https://archive.is/hUEAM">here</a>.
(Source: Facebook/Screenshot)
WHAT WE FOUND OUT

Bidhuri had shared his speech from a ‘yatra’ in Kalkaji on Facebook on 22 December.

At the time stamp 16:38 one can clearly hear the MP say “thaluve,” meaning ‘unemployed,’ in Hindi.

We also slowed the video down to half its speed, and could hear the word, “thaluve.”

à¤à¥ à¤µà¤¿à¤ªà¤à¥à¤·à¥ à¤¦à¤² à¤à¤ à¤¬à¤¿à¤² à¤à¤¾ à¤µà¤¿à¤°à¥à¤§ à¤à¤° à¤°à¤¹à¥ à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤à¤¨à¤à¥ à¤à¤à¤° à¤ªà¤¿à¤à¤²à¥ à¤à¥à¤¨à¤¾à¤µ à¤à¥ à¤à¥à¤·à¤£à¤¾ à¤ªà¤¤à¥à¤° à¤à¤ à¤¾ à¤²à¤¿à¤ à¤à¤¾à¤à¤ à¤¤à¥ à¤à¤¨à¤®à¥à¤ à¤à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¥à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤§à¤¾à¤° à¤à¤¾à¤¨à¥à¤¨à¥à¤...

Posted by Ramesh Bidhuri on Monday, December 21, 2020

Bidhuri also clarified that “I used the word thalua (worthless persons) and not the word uttered by Chadha,” while reacting to the allegations made by AAP leader Raghav Chadha, according to a PTI report carried by News18.

(With inputs by SM Hoax Slayer)

