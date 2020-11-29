Pro-Pak Slogans at Farmers’ Protest? No, Video Is Old & From UK

We fragmented the video into several keyframes using InVid Google Chrome extension and then conducted a revere image search using Yandex search engine. The reverse image search led us to a video which was uploaded in 2019 by a YouTube handle.

If you carefully look at the video, you can notice that the backdrop is that of a stadium and the commentary in the background can also be heard. We then ran a keyword search using the following information and 2019 as the year and came across a video which was uploaded by ANI on 6 July, 2019.

The video carried snippets of the now-viral video and stated that a few Sikhs raised pro-Pakistan and pro-Khalistan videos in the UK during the Indian vs Afghanistan ICC World Cup match in 2019.