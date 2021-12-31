From Photoshopped Images to Scripted Videos, Here’s Our Weekly WebQoof Roundup

From photoshopped images to scripted videos shared as real on social media with misleading claims.
From a photoshopped tweet claiming that news channel News24 has apologised to Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for trying to defame his party at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to scripted videos shared on social media as real with misleading claims, here's what misled the public this week.
The screenshot of a tweet carrying a breaking news graphic plate from a news bulletin from News24 has gone viral. The tweet was shared to claim that the news channel "apologised to Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for trying to defame his party at the behest of BJP".
The text in the graphic plate read that Kanpur businessperson Piyush Jain, who was arrested for tax evasion was a member of the BJP.
The claim stated the news channel News24 had apologised to Akhilesh Yadav for "defaming" SP at the behest of BJP.
However, we found that the tweet was fabricated as we could spot several discrepancies. The channel has also clarified that the viral post was fake.
A video of a man speaking to a school girl and later attempting to kidnap her went viral on social media. The video was also shared in a by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi’s media head, Naveen Kumar Jindal, who praised the girl and her parents for her presence of mind.
However, we found that the video is a scripted one made for "educational purposes" only which is being passed off as a real incident.
A CCTV footage which shows a boy stabbing a girl multiple times is being shared with a communal spin to claim that the boy, who belonged to the Muslim community, attacked the Hindu girl because she refused his advances.
The claim is being shared with the hashtag 'Love Jihad'.
The claim is being shared with the hashtag 'love jihad'.
However, we found the incident happened in Bihar's Gopalganj when a boy stabbed a girl, who had complained about him pursuing her friend to the principal. There is no communal angle as both the accused and the survivor are Muslims.
Two morphed photographs of Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh have gone viral on social media with a claim that the two got married, making her Khan's third wife.
The original photograph showed Aamir with ex-wife Kiran Rao.
In the original image Aamir was seen with Avantika Malik.
We found both the photos are morphed. While one of the original photographs showed Khan with his ex-wife Kiran Rao, the other photograph showed him with nephew Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik.
A photogragh is being shared to claim that it shows a family of five from Rajasthan, who had recently converted to Islam from Hinduism.
However, we found that the photograph is actually from Narsingdi, Bangladesh. According to reports, the mother, identified as one Asma Begum had converted to Islam four years ago and her children recently followed suit.
