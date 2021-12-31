From Photoshopped Images to Scripted Videos, Here’s Our Weekly WebQoof Roundup

The screenshot of a tweet carrying a breaking news graphic plate from a news bulletin from News24 has gone viral. The tweet was shared to claim that the news channel "apologised to Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav for trying to defame his party at the behest of BJP".

The text in the graphic plate read that Kanpur businessperson Piyush Jain, who was arrested for tax evasion was a member of the BJP.