BJP Leader, News Channels Share Video From Pakistan With a False Communal Spin

A video showing a woman being dragged away by some men has been shared by BJP's Manjinder Singh Sirsa and several news channels as an attack on the Hindu minority community in Pakistan by the majority community.

However, we found that the video was from Umerkot in Pakistan where a woman's husband tried to abduct her from outside the court, where she had appeared for the dissolution of their marriage citing domestic violence. Both the man and woman belong to the Hindu community.