In Stats: How Has Poll-Bound Uttar Pradesh Fared in the Last 5 Years

Earlier in September, CM Adityanath said at a rally that the unemployment rate in the state was more than 17 percent in 2016 and his government had brought it down four to five percent.

While it is true that the unemployment rate did touch 17 percent in August 2016, it decreased substantially to 3.7 percent in January 2017 before the current government took charge, according to the monthly unemployment rates time series maintained by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).

The CMIE is an independent think tank which publishes monthly data bulletins on employment in India.

UP, which is the most populous state, has been worse off since the current government took over.