SP Leaders' Phones Being Tapped, CM Adityanath Hears Recordings: Akhilesh Yadav

On Saturday, Yadav had termed these raids "BJP's intimidation tactics before the elections."

"As the BJP's fear of defeat intensifies, so will the raids on the Opposition. But nothing will stop SP's chariot. All programmes will go on as planned," Yadav had said in a tweet.

"This is an old tactic used by the Congress, which is now being followed by the BJP. These institutions have been used to intimidate people, and today, the BJP is doing the same thing, because they have no new ways," the SP chief added.

(With inputs from NDTV)