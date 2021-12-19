SP Leaders' Phones Being Tapped, CM Adityanath Hears Recordings: Akhilesh Yadav
"All related to Samajwadi Party are under surveillance," he said during a press conference on Sunday afternoon.
Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday, 19 December, alleged that the phones of several SP leaders are being tapped and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath "hears the recordings in the evening."
His comments come a day after the Income Tax Department conducted raids at the houses of Yadav's close aides, including SP national secretary and spokesperson Rajeev Rai.
"All (those) related to Samajwadi Party are under surveillance," he said during a press conference on Sunday afternoon.
"Yogi Adityanath himself hears the recordings in the evening. If you are contacting us you are also under radar," he added, addressing the journalists at the conference.
He further called the Adityanath-led government "unupyogi" government, adding that nothing can be expected from them.
What Yadav Said on Saturday
On Saturday, Yadav had termed these raids "BJP's intimidation tactics before the elections."
"As the BJP's fear of defeat intensifies, so will the raids on the Opposition. But nothing will stop SP's chariot. All programmes will go on as planned," Yadav had said in a tweet.
"This is an old tactic used by the Congress, which is now being followed by the BJP. These institutions have been used to intimidate people, and today, the BJP is doing the same thing, because they have no new ways," the SP chief added.
(With inputs from NDTV)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.