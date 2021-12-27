ADVERTISEMENT

Did Aamir Khan & Fatima Sana Shaikh Get Married? No, Photos Are Morphed

Old photographs of Aamir Khan were morphed to give a false narrative.

Team Webqoof
Published
WebQoof
3 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Old images of Aamir Khan were morphed to create a false narrative.</p></div>
i

Two morphed photographs of Bollywood actors Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh have gone viral on social media with a claim that the two got married, making her Khan's third wife.

Earlier this year, Khan and Kiran Rao had announced their separation after 15 years of marriage.

We found that while one of the original photographs showed Khan with ex-wife Kiran Rao, the other photograph showed him with nephew Imran Khan's estranged wife Avantika Malik.

CLAIM

Those sharing the photo wrote, "फातिमा शेख आमिर खान की तीसरी बेगम हो गई, फातिमा शेख वही अभिनेत्री हैं जिन्होंने फिल्म दंगल में आमिर खान की बेटी का किरदार निभाया था".

(Translation: Fatima Shaikh becomes Aamir Khan's third wife, Fatima Shaikh is the same actress who played Aamir Khan's daughter in the film Dangal)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>A link to the archived tweet can be found <a href="https://archive.st/t12t">here</a>.</p></div>

A link to the archived tweet can be found here.

(Photo: Twitter/Screenshot)

Some news organisations like Zee News and NewsTrack too published stories with the photographs claiming that it was from Khan's first wedding.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>An archive can be found <a href="https://perma.cc/FCN4-JGAC">here</a>.</p></div>

An archive can be found here.

(Photo: Newstrack/Screenshot)

Zee News later edited their story to add that the photograph was morphed.

The photograph and the claim were shared by several Facebook users, archives of some of which can be found here and here.

WHAT WE FOUND OUT

We conducted a reverse image search on both the images and found that both the images were morphed.

IMAGE 1

In the original version of the first photograph, Khan was seen ex-wife Kiran Rao.

The photograph, which was from July 2018, was when the duo attended Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta's engagement ceremony in Mumbai. The event was attended by several celebrities and a photo-feature on NDTV carried the original image.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>The original photograph showed Aamir with ex-wife Kiran Rao.</p></div>

The original photograph showed Aamir with ex-wife Kiran Rao.

(Photo: Facebook/NDTV/Altered by The Quint)

IMAGE 2

The second image, which dates back 2011, was from Khan's nephew Imran Khan and Avantika Malik's wedding.

In the original image, Khan was standing next to Malik. Khan also didn't have sindoor on his forehead.

<div class="paragraphs"><p>In the original image Aamir was seen with Avantika Malik.</p></div>

In the original image Aamir was seen with Avantika Malik.

(Source: Facebook/MissMalini/Altered by The Quint)

Evidently, two old images were morphed to falsely claim that they were from Aamir Khan and Fatima Sana Shaikh's wedding.

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9643651818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

