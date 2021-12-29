Girl Stabbed in Bihar's Gopalganj, Incident Shared With a False Communal Spin

A CCTV footage which shows a boy stabbing a girl multiple times is being shared with a communal spin to claim that the boy, who belonged to the Muslim community, attacked the Hindu girl because she refused his advances.

The claim is being shared with the hashtag 'Love Jihad', an Islamophobic term popularised by the right-wing, that refers to the alleged campaign of Muslim men converting Hindu women in the guise of love.

However, we found that the video is from an incident that happened in Bihar's Gopalganj where a boy stabbed a minor girl in broad daylight while she was returning from school.