Abducted Journalist Found Dead in Bihar, Body Burned & Thrown on Roadside
Just two days before he was kidnapped, Avinash Jha had outed information about fake nursing homes.
Last spotted on Tuesday night, 9 November, journalist and RTI activist Avinash Jha was found dead on Friday, 12 November, when his body, burnt, and thrown on a roadside, was identified near a village in Bihar's Madhubani district.
Buddhinath Jha, alias Avinash Jha, was abducted from close to his residence in Lohia Chowk in Benipatti, just a few hundred metres away from the Benipatti police station. He was last seen in a CCTV footage around 10 pm.
The 22-year-old was the youngest of the three brothers, and his eldest brother, Chandrashekhar Jha has lodged an FIR over the death.
Busted Fake Nursing Homes, Received Threats
Jha was a journalist associated with a local news portal, and just two days before his kidnapping, he had outed information about fake nursing homes through a Facebook post.
Due to his work, several facilities had to pay considerable fines and many establishments were even shut down. Jha received constant threats for his busts, and was offered lakhs in bribes.
On 9 November, the CCTV footage showed Jha walking out of his home many times and talking on the phone. The last time, Jha walked out of his house wearing a yellow scarf around his neck, and walked past Lohia Chowk, another house and the Benipatti Police Station. This was at 9:58 pm.
The next day, with no trace of Jha, the family informed the police. Upon tracing his mobile, it was found that the device was turned on around 9 am on Wednesday, 10 November, in Betouna village, 5 km west of the Benipatti police station.
However, the police could not find Jha at the location. The search continued on Thursday, 11 November, with no success.
Search Goes Viral, Body Found
Meanwhile, Jha's disappearance caused an uproar on social media. Following this, on Friday, his cousin, BJ Vikas received a call that a body was found near the state highway passing through Betoun village.
Consequently, some relatives, along with the administration reached the spot where the body was identified by a ring on his finger, a mark on his leg, and a chain around his neck.
There is a lot of outrage in the area over the incident. The reason for this is that the incident took place only at a distance of 300-400 meters from the police station area.
(With inputs from NDTV)
