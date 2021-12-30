'BJP Might Come To Power': Mulayam Singh's Statement From 2015 Shared Now

Ahead of the 2022 Uttar Pradesh (UP) elections, two breaking news graphic plates showing Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Mulayam Singh Yadav purportedly saying "I can see BJP coming to power" and "over nationalism, border and language, ideology of SP and BJP are same" are being shared on social media.

The claim comes in the backdrop of a photo shared by union minister of state Arjun Ram Meghwal where Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat and Yadav can be seen sitting together at an event organised at the residence of Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu.

However, we found the statements were made by the former UP Chief Minister during the 2015 Bihar Assembly elections and not now.