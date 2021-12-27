Old Clip of Woman Crying After Attending PM's Rally Viral as Recent Incident

A video of a woman, who claims that she was promised Rs 400 and a dhoti (saree) for attending and sloganeering at Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally is going viral on social media platforms.

In the video, the woman claims that she received on Rs 150 after being promised a higher sum and clothes.

However, we found that the video is an old one and could be traced back to 2017. While we have not been able to independently verify the woman's claims, we saw that the clip has been on the internet for a few years and was shared in 2019 as a recent incident as well.