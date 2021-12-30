Video of a Minor in a Hotel Room After Bunking School is Scripted

The claim states that it shows a real incident of a girl bunking school and meeting her partner in a hotel room.
A video showing a school girl being reprimanded by her teacher for bunking school and meeting a boy in a hotel room is being passed off on social media as a real incident.
However, we found the video is a scripted one and at the end of the video the actors themselves clarify that the video is made for "awareness" purposes.
Many such videos, which have been created for "awareness and educational" purposes, have been shared with misleading and false claims, often targeting the minorities.
CLAIM
The video is being shared with the claim in Hindi that reads, "लड़की घर से स्कूल के बदले लड़के के साथ होटल जाती थी एक दिन उसके टीचर को पता चलगया फिर."
(Translation: School girl used to go to hotel instead of school, one day her teacher caught her.)
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
At the end of the video, the actors themselves mention that the video is a scripted one and has been made to 'create awareness amongst parents who send their children to school'.
We also found this video uploaded on the page of one 'Deepika Shah', who posts scripted videos on her page.
We found the 5:14 minute video posted on her Facebook page on 20 December that has over 5.6 million views.
Earlier, The Quint's WebQoof team had debunked another scripted video, that featured the same actors, and had gone viral with a communal claim.
The video was shared along with the claim that it shows a minor Hindu girl trying to elope with a Muslim man, giving it a false communal angle.
Over the past few months, The Quint's WebQoof team has been tirelessly debunking several such scripted videos that have been shared with misleading claims. Take a look:
A video of a man speaking to a school girl and later attempting to kidnap her had gone viral. The Quint's WebQoof team found that the video was scripted.
Another scripted video, which showed a group of girls and boys celebrating had gone viral with a communal claim that Muslim men would spike the birthday cake and record objectionable videos of the girls, forcing them to convert later.
A third one showed two girls drinking alcohol in a public place later swearing on a man who recorded the incident. This was shared taking a dig at Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for making "Delhi the liquor capital". You can read our fact-check here.
In another debunk, a scripted video created for "educational purposes" that showed a man collapsing and eventually dying, following "birthday bumps" by his friends is being shared as real.
The Quint's WebQoof team also debunked a video that falsely claimed that Muslim men disguised as jewellery cleaners had robbed a couple.
Clearly, a scripted video showing a school girl bunking classes and meeting her partner is being circulated on social media as a real incident.
