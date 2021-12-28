I-T Raid UP: Who is Piyush Jain, the Man Who Stashed Over 250 Crores?
Kanpur businessperson Piyush Jain was arrested by central agencies on Sunday, 26 December, for evasion of tax in what is the biggest cash seizure by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes and Customs (CBIC).
Cash worth over Rs 257 crore was found during Income Tax raids conducted at a Kanpur house and other premises linked to Jain across Kannauj, Mumbai, and Gujarat.
The GST intelligence unit, which was acting on information pertaining to alleged tax evasion, was on the trail for the manufacturers of Shikhar Pan Masala, but the investigation led them towards Piyush Jain, NDTV reported.
Jain, who is a perfume trader has been widely reported to have links with Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, but what else do we know about him? And who is the owner of Shikhar Pan Masala?
Who is Piyush Jain?
The businessman is a resident of Anandpuri in Uttar Pradesh' Kanpur, and belongs to Chhipatti in Kannauj.
Owner of factories, cold stores and petrol pumps among other establishments, the businessman has around 40 companies, including two in the Middle East.
Jain learned the art of making perfumes from his father, who works as a chemist, and began his business in Kanpur, NDTV reported.
He reportedly spent the last 15 years expanding his business, and now works from Mumbai and Gujarat. In Mumbai, Jain owns a house, a head office and a showroom which sells perfumes in the country and abroad.
According to an investigation by The Quint, Piyush's elder brother Amrish Jain is is famously known as the 'compound king' (an amalgam of chemicals found in gutkha and perfume) in Kannauj.
Both brothers, owners of Odochem Industries, have acquired properties in this generation, indicating that they had no ancestral property prior to their flourishing business.
Their Kanpur residence, which was raided by the IT department was bought 14 years ago.
Piyush had bought the house in Kanpur, Anandpuri where the raid took place in the year 2007. But he himself came only occasionally. Son Pratyush and Priyansh live here. It is said that due to the immense wealth in the house, only a few people used to come. There is no CCTV in the house, but there is barbed wire fencing outside the house and on the roofs. In which the current runs at night. There are black glasses inside the house. So that no one can see the movement inside.
Who is Pradeep Agarwal, the Owner of Shikhar Pan Masala?
Owner of Shikhar Pan Masala, Agarwal is in the gutka business and resides in Delhi. He started the business 23 years ago with the title of Shikhar Gutkha Private Limited.
Shikhar Pan Masala's office is located in Nayaganj, Kanpur and the factory is in Babupurwa of the city.
On the night of 22 December, at around 8 pm, the DGGI team raided the factory of Shikhar Masala in Transport Nagar, Kanpur. Agarwal, who resides in Delhi was not interrogated at the time. However, the DGGI team acquired some documents from the premises.
