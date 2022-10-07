WebQoof Recap: Of Bharat Jodo Yatra and Communal Claims

Here's a recap of some of the viral misinformation that misled you this week.
From misinformation around protests in the United Kingdom's London over Mahsa Amini's death to the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) flags waved during Bharat Jodo Yatra being misidentified as Pakistan's flag, here's a weekly recap of the top five fact-check stories.
A video of a crowd fighting was shared with a claim that the incident took place in London where people from the Hindu and Muslim communities fought each other over a cricket match.
However, we found that neither the video showed Hindus and Muslims clashing each other, nor did the fight happen over a cricket match.
The video is from a protest in London in solidarity with Iran after the death of a 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in custody after she was arrested by the country's 'morality police'.
The claim of the video showing a fight between the Hindu and Muslim communities is false.
A video showing a group of people walking with banners and green flags with a crescent moon and a star was shared to claim that Pakistan's national flag was waved during the Kerala leg of Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra.
However, the claim is false and the flags seen in the video are of Indian Union Muslim League (IUML).
An archive of the post can be seen here.
After the National Investigation Agency (NIA) raided offices and homes of Popular Front of India (PFI) leaders in at least 15 states between 22 and 27 September, a video was circulated with a claim that it showed bundles of cash being seized from a PFI office in Kerala.
However, we found that the video was from Kolkata, where the Enforcement Directorate (ED) recovered around 18 crores in cash in a money laundering case related to a mobile gaming application called 'E-Nuggets'.
The claim of the video showing an NIA raid in a PFI office was false.
A video showing flames emerging from a building was circulated to claim that a Hindu temple was set ablaze in United Kingdom's Birmingham during the Navratri festival.
However, we found that the claim was misleading as the fire broke out at Zeenat Supermarket in Birmingham and not a temple, as claimed. Further, the fight was reportedly an isolated incident and it was over a car parking issue.
Hindi news organisations – Navbharat Times and Live Hindustan – ran a news article about power theft in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur stating that about 400 mosques and madrasas were using electricity without a registered connection.
However this is misleading, and it's not just the number but also the selective targeting of one religion.
Vishal Malik, a Pashchimanchal Vidyut Vitran Nigam Limited (PVVNL)'s assistant engineer, shared a document with The Quint, which listed 115 mosques and 59 temples that were advised to get a legal electricity connection within seven days.
The claim of only mosques and madrassas being issued such a notice is false.
