WebQoof Recap: Of Bharat Jodo Yatra and Communal Claims

A video of a crowd fighting was shared with a claim that the incident took place in London where people from the Hindu and Muslim communities fought each other over a cricket match.

However, we found that neither the video showed Hindus and Muslims clashing each other, nor did the fight happen over a cricket match.

The video is from a protest in London in solidarity with Iran after the death of a 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died in custody after she was arrested by the country's 'morality police'.