FAQ | Delhi Power Subsidy To Become Opt-in Only - What You Need To Know

Consumers can opt for the power subsidy by filling a form, either online or in person, at the discom office. You have to apply for the subsidy before the last day of the month before your billing cycle. For example, if you want the subsidy to be given starting 1 October, you will have to apply by 30 September, and you'll receive the subsidy till 31 October.

For the offline bill, each consumer will receive a consent form attached with their power bill for the next two cycles which they have to fill. You have to update your mobile number, and voter ID and sign it. The consumer’s name, CA numbers, and addresses will be auto-updated.

You can also visit the nearest billing centre if you'd like to complete the process in person. Billing centres will have a separate subsidy counter where you can submit your form.

For an e-bill, you will receive a link along with your e-bill. You have to click on the link, fill in the details and submit it.

For the online mode, a separate subsidy section will be created in the phone apps of all three discoms, where consumers can apply for the subsidy by filling out the details.