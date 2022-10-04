Video of IUML March Shared as ‘Pakistan Flags’ Waved at Bharat Jodo Yatra
The IUML flag is a solid green flag with the crescent, whereas the Pakistani national flag has a white stripe on it.
A video of a group of people, walking with banners and green flags with a crescent moon and a star, is being widely shared on social media to claim that it showed Pakistan's national flag being waved during Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala.
However, this is false. The flags in the video are those of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), and are not the Pakistani national flag.
The video clip shows a banner with a photo of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and a song playing in the background that says 'Bharat Jodo Yatra is coming'.
CLAIM
Sudharshan News' Editor-in-Chief Suresh Chavhanke shared the video on his verified Twitter account, asking which Islamic country's flag was being waved during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
WHAT WE FOUND OUT
On carefully observing the video, we noticed two things – the flag in the video was a solid green flag, with a white crescent and star on it, and that the banner behind the child read 'IUML,' which stands for Indian Union Muslim League, a political party.
The video also shows that the banner reads 'IUML Pattambi Mandalam Committee.'
Taking a cue from this, we looked for the video on social media platforms with Malayalam keywords, and came across a video uploaded to the Muslim Youth League Guruvayur's page.
The page had shared it on 26 September, as a video welcoming Rahul Gandhi and the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Next, we compared this flag to the national flag of Pakistan.
One can see that while the IUML flag is a solid green one with a white crescent and star, the Pakistani national flag has a white stripe which runs vertically on it.
Rahul Gandhi also met the IUML state chief Sayyid Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal during his Yatra in Kerala.
Gandhi completed his Kerala leg of the Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra on 30 September.
Evidently, the video does not show Pakistan flags being waved during Congress' Bharat Jodo Yatra. Those are IUML flags, which is a political party.
