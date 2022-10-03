Edited Pic Shared to Claim 'Girl Gifted Sachin Pilot's Portrait to Rahul Gandhi'

The claim suggests a young girl gifted Sachin Pilot's portrait to Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi during 'Bharat Jodo Yatra'.
An image, which shows a young girl giving a portrait to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, is being shared to claim that the portrait was of former Deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan Sachin Pilot, which was gifted to Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
However, the claim is false and the image is edited. The original picture posted on Congress’ official Twitter handle shows the girl gifting a portrait of Gandhi, and not of Pilot, as claimed in the viral post.
This comes days after the Congress party faced a crisis in Rajasthan as Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced his candidature to become the next party president.
But due to the party's 'one person, one post' principle, Gehlot would have had to resign as the chief minister. This led to a rebellion of MLAs, who disapproved of Pilot taking over as the chief minister from Gehlot.
The viral picture was uploaded with a caption in Hindi, which loosely translates to, "Photo given by a supporter during Bharat Jodo Yatra."
We searched for the picture on the official Twitter handle of Congress and came across a tweet posted on 22 September.
It was uploaded with a picture and a caption in Hindi, which translates to, "We will respect this."
The picture showed Gandhi with the same girl, as seen in the viral picture. However, the portrait was that of Rahul Gandhi, and not Sachin Pilot, as claimed.
A comparison of the viral post with that of the tweet posted by Congress clearly proves that the former is edited.
Evidently, an edited picture which shows a young girl gifting a portrait of Sachin Pilot to Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Yatra is being shared with a false claim.
