Mahsa Amini: Iran's Morality Police & Its Long History of Denying Women a Choice

Various forms of "morality police" have flourished in Iran since the 1979 revolution. As mentioned above, Iran under the Pahlavis banned the use of the hijab. This was, among others, one of the many reasons that made the Iranian people hostile toward their government. During the revolution, many women wore hijabs to show their defiance to the regime.

The irony is that Ayatollah Khomeini, the first leader of the Islamic Republic of Iran, who banned taking off the hijab in public after he came to power, had used the hijab as a symbol of the revolution, praising women for protesting "in modest garb to express their disgust with the Shah's regime."

"You ladies here have proved that you are at the forefront of this movement. You have a great share in our Islamic movement. The future of our country depends on your support," he had said. Little did the women know that the new regime was going to be not too different from the previous one, denying what women were fighting for the in the first place: a choice.

The first organised morality police in post-revolution Iran was a paramilitary volunteer militia called "Basij," which was formed to encourage volunteers to participate in the Iran-Iraq war (1980-1988).