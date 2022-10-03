Did Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi Refuse to Represent Bhagat Singh During His Trials?

A message doing the rounds on social media claims that Mahatma Gandhi, former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, and Muhammad Ali Jinnah were top lawyers of their time, but none of them represented Bhagat Singh during his trials.

However, there are no historical records and documents to support this claim.

To understand this, it is important to know that Singh faced two trials: the Central Assembly bombing case (1929) and the murder of the British police office John Saunders in 1928 (Lahore conspiracy case), for which he was sentenced to death.

As per the proceedings of the Lahore conspiracy case, Singh had put in an application stating that he wanted a legal adviser to watch the proceedings and give him advice on the line of cross-examination.