‘PM Modi Not Behind This’: Mamata as WB Govt Passes Resolution Against Raids

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday, 19 September, sought to insulate Prime Minister Narendra Modi from allegations of misuse of central agencies by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre against political rivals by saying she doesn't believe that the PM is behind the alleged excesses of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED).

The chief minister, who has been a voracious critic of the Narendra Modi government since 2014, blamed a section of the BJP leaders for misusing the central agencies to serve their interests.

While speaking on a resolution in the Assembly against the "excesses" of the central probe agencies, Banerjee, also the Trinamool Congress supremo, urged the Prime Minister to ensure that the functioning of the union government and the interests of his party do not get mixed up.

The BJP said such a resolution “against the CBI and ED is against the rules and regulations of the Assembly."