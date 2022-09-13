After UP, Uttarakhand To Conduct Survey of Madrasas: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami
The chief minister announced the decision on the same day the Uttar Pradesh government started its madrasa survey.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said on Tuesday, 13 September, that a survey of madrasas across the state would be undertaken by the state government.
"Survey of all madrasas will be done in Uttarakhand. Many types of things come up from time to time, so it is very important to conduct a proper survey," Dhami was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
He also added that the survey was important as "these institutions should also be fine for us."
This comes on the same day that the survey of madrasas began in Uttar Pradesh. A three-member committee visited madrasas in the state on Tuesday to inquire about several aspects related to the Islamic schools, including where they received funding from, Hindustan Times reported.
The state government said that the aim of the survey was to compile data on these schools and provide modern facilities to students. However, it cautioned that action would be taken against the madrasas if they were found to be engaged in alleged "illegal activities."
The survey teams are scheduled to submit their reports to their respective district administrations by 5 October. The reports will then be submitted to the state government by 25 October.
Meanwhile, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the "targeted" surveys of madrasas.
"It's a targeted survey against the Muslim community. Survey of private schools, missionary schools, government schools, and RSS (Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh) schools should happen. Doing survey of unaided madrasas is a targeted survey and is wrong," Owaisi was quoted as saying by ANI.
(With inputs from ANI and Hindustan Times.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and politics
Topics: Uttarakhand Madrasa survey
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.