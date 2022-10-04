Rahul Gandhi Leads Bharat Jodo Yatra Into Karnataka: Will It Help in the Polls?

While Congress deals with its national leadership crisis, looking for a party president, Rahul Gandhi has been leading the Karnataka leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, accompanied by former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on one side and state Congress chief DK Shivkumar on the other.

The 22-day journey in the state comes roughly six months before the state assembly goes to polls, with an eye on reclaiming the key southern state.

On the eve of Gandhi Jayanti, the senior Congress leader addressed a rally in Mysuru, amid heavy rains, while the participants cheered him on.