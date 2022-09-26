Iran: Woman Chops Off Hair on Grave of Brother Killed in Anti-Hijab Protest
Women across the world are chopping off their hair as a symbolic gesture to protest the death of Mahsa Amini.
As anti-hijab protests continue to flare up in Iran with over 41 dead and 700 arrested, a video of a man's funeral, who allegedly died during the crackdown on the protests, has gone viral after his sister is seen cutting off her hair over his grave.
Women across Iran and around the world have taken to chopping off their hair as a symbolic gesture to protest against Iran's morality police and the death of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the morality police for not wearing a hijab in a "proper way" and died in custody on 16 September.
In the video, women are seen throwing flowers onto the grave of Javad Heydari, who died during anti-hijab protests, as his sister keeps her hair on top of the grave that is covered with flowers, while mourning women stand with her.
Iranian activist and journalist Masih Alinejad said that "Iranian women are trying to show their grief and anger," by cutting their hair.
French police on Sunday, 25 September, used tear gas and employed anti-riot tactics to prevent hundreds of people from marching on Tehran's embassy in Paris in protest, reported AFP.
In London, various arrests were made as police officers clashed with protesters trying to surpass barriers protecting Iran's assembly in UK.
Protests in Iran
Iran's women have taken to the streets calling for justice for Amini and blaming the government and the morality police for her death.
Women have been publicly burning their headscarves and cutting their hair in defiance to Iran's hijab laws.
According to The Guardian, at least 41 people have been killed since the protests began, most of them being protesters with some members of the security forces.
Norway-based human rights group Iran Human Rights (IHR), on Sunday, 25 September, said that the death toll was at least 57, but the ongoing internet blackouts were making it difficult to confirm the toll of fatalities in the widespread protest.
Hundreds of protesters have been arrested and this is being called Iran's largest protests in almost three years. Security forces have fired live rounds while protesters have pelted stones and torched police cars.
Raisi Pledges To ‘Decisively’ Deal With Protests
Iran's president Ebrahim Raisi on Saturday, 24 September, pledged to "decisively" deal with the protests. His comments came as protesters took to the street for the ninth consecutive day, fighting against the crackdown.
State media reported that on Saturday, Raisi spoke to a relative of the Basij paramilitary member who had been killed during the crackdown in Mashhad. The president said that Iran must "deal decisively with those who oppose the country's security and tranquility."
He further "stressed the necessity to distinguish between protests and disturbing public order and security," and called the events a riot, according to Al Jazeera.
Internet Blackout
On Wednesday, 21 September, Iran saw a near-total internet blackout amid days of protests. An Iranian official had earlier hinted that such a measure might be taken due to security reasons, Associated Press reported.
The internet blackout has made organisation of the protests, sharing information, and keeping a track of those who have lost their lives during the protests very difficult, however the nationwide protests continue in full force.
Mobile internet too was disrupted at least three times in Iran, the NetBlocks watchdog has reported.
NetBlocks on Saturday added that Microsoft's Skype video calling app was now restricted after platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp were already targeted.
(With inputs from Guardian, Al Jazeera, Associated Press, and UN News.)
