Iran: Woman Chops Off Hair on Grave of Brother Killed in Anti-Hijab Protest

As anti-hijab protests continue to flare up in Iran with over 41 dead and 700 arrested, a video of a man's funeral, who allegedly died during the crackdown on the protests, has gone viral after his sister is seen cutting off her hair over his grave.

Women across Iran and around the world have taken to chopping off their hair as a symbolic gesture to protest against Iran's morality police and the death of Mahsa Amini, who was arrested by the morality police for not wearing a hijab in a "proper way" and died in custody on 16 September.